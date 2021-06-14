Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Toshiba wants to include two foreigners on strategic review, hold EGM

Japan’s Toshiba Corp (6502.T) will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to include two foreigners among the directors who will carry out a strategic review, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.

