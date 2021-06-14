Toshiba wants to include two foreigners on strategic review, hold EGM

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan’s Toshiba Corp (6502.T) will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to include two foreigners among the directors who will carry out a strategic review, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.

