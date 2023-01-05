Toyota chief tests positive for COVID, cancels business event attendance

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corporation, speaks at a news conference, where he announced Toyota's plans to build a prototype city of the future on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan, during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) President Akio Toyoda has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from a series of New Year events to be held by Japanese business lobbies on Thursday, a company spokesperson said.

Toyoda had been due at events in Tokyo hosted by Japan's top trade organisations where business and political leaders including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be in attendance.

The spokesperson said Toyoda gets tested regularly for the coronavirus and declined to comment on his symptoms.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kantaro Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

