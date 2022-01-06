Troops, protesters clash on Almaty main square in Kazakhstan; shots heard

A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops moving on foot entered the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, on Thursday morning where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene.

Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Pavel Mikheyev; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

