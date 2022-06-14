1 minute read
Trucker strike in South Korea ends with union, government settlement
UIWANG, South Korea June 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's unionised truckers and the transport ministry reached an agreement on Tuesday, ending a nationwide strike that lasted for eight days, a truckers union said in statement
Truckers launched the strike last week, shutting down steel plants, disrupting car production and delaying shipments of raw materials needed for semiconductors. The protest was related to soaring fuel prices and minimum pay demands. read more
Reporting by Byungwook Kim, Joyce Lee, Heekyong Yang; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
