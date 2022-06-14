Trucker strike in South Korea ends with union, government settlement

Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union gather in front of Gwangyang port in Gwangyang, South Korea, June 14, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS

UIWANG, South Korea June 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's unionised truckers and the transport ministry reached an agreement on Tuesday, ending a nationwide strike that lasted for eight days, a truckers union said in statement

Truckers launched the strike last week, shutting down steel plants, disrupting car production and delaying shipments of raw materials needed for semiconductors. The protest was related to soaring fuel prices and minimum pay demands. read more

