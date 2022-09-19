Turkey says Pelosi's statements 'sabotage' Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia September 18, 2022. The Office to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "biased" statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan "sabotage diplomacy efforts" and were unacceptable.

Pelosi visited Armenia this weekend, in an unprecedented show of U.S. support for the country, which has for over three decades been locked in conflict with its neighbour Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Twitter, Oktay also called on Washington to clarify whether Pelosi's statements reflect the official U.S. position.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

