Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq - ministry

1 minute read

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Kurdish militants launched a mortar attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Thursday, wounding a Turkish soldier who later died in hospital, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The statement said Turkish forces immediately retaliated against those carrying out the attack and three Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were neutralised, a term commonly used to mean killed.

The PKK launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Turkey is currently carrying out operations targeting the militants in northern Iraq, where their main bases are located.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:16 AM UTC

U.S. mobilizes 3,000 troops to Kabul for embassy staff drawdown

Faced with unexpectedly rapid military gains by the Taliban, the United States decided on Thursday to dramatically scale down its embassy in Kabul and send about 3,000 troops temporarily to aid the evacuation of staff.

Asia Pacific
South Koreans told to cut holiday travel, work remotely amid rising COVID wave
Asia Pacific
Japan issues highest risk alerts in Hiroshima due to torrential rains
Asia Pacific
Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns
Asia Pacific
Investment banks in Australia shop for talent after raid by startups