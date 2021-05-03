Skip to main content

Asia PacificTwenty six killed in boat accident in Bangladesh

Reuters
1 minute read

At least 26 people died and several were missing after an overcrowded speedboat collided with a sand-laden bulk carrier and sank on Bangladesh's giant Padma River on Monday, police said.

"Rescuers found 26 dead bodies and some still could be missing," said Miraj Hossain, a senior police official of the central Madaripur district, where the accident occurred.

Five people were rescued and sent to hospital, he said.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways and lax safety standards.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:12 AM UTCNew Zealand's Ardern says differences with China becoming harder to reconcile

Differences between New Zealand and its top trading partner China are becoming harder to reconcile as Beijing's role in the world grows and changes, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Asia PacificNew Zealand PM Ardern says travel bubble with Cook Islands to start on May 17
Asia PacificAustralia state reports zero cases, lockdown fears ease
Asia PacificAustralia job ads rise 4.7% in April as demand for labour stays strong

Australian job advertisements climbed for an 11th straight month in April to reach their highest in 12 years, suggesting strong demand for labour will withstand the removal of some government emergency support programmes.

Asia PacificAustralia's Seven West Media signs Google, Facebook deals after media law feud