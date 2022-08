UAE to invest $1 bln in Pakistani companies - state news agency

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates intends to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies across various sectors, state news agency (WAM) reported citing an official source in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is keen to continue cooperation with Pakistan "in various fields, which include gas, energy infrastructure, renewable energy, health care," the agency added.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Hugh Lawson

