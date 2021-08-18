Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UAE says Afghanistan's Ghani is in Gulf Arab state

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani addresses the nation in a message in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. Afghan Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

