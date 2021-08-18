UK aiming to airlift 1,000 from Afghanistan a day -PM Johnson's spokesman

An overview of Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Britain is seeking to airlift 1,000 people every day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked about whether Britain hoped to take 1,000 people out of Afghanistan a day, the spokesman told reporters they were "aiming to operate at that capacity".

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey

