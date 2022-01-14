UK condemns North Korea's ballistic missile tests

A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile tests on Friday, saying they were a threat to regional peace and urging Pyongyang to refrain from further provocation.

"It is critical that sanctions which target the (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) DPRK's unlawful weapons development remain in place while its programmes exist," a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said.

"We urge North Korea to refrain from further provocations, and to return to dialogue with the U.S.."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.