Asia Pacific

UK and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

Taliban stand at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International airport while Taliban forces block the roads around the airport after yesterday's explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021. REUTER/Stringer

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed on the need for international aid and a common approach by the G7 to the future government of Afghanistan.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor resolved to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at last week's leaders' meeting," Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights," the British statement added.

