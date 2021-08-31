UK nationals still in Afghanistan in "low hundreds" - Raab

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab looks on during a visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Crisis Centre in London, Britain August 27, 2021. Jeff Gilbert/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the low hundreds, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"I know that the number of UK nationals, the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office, is now down at a very low level... low hundreds given that we taken in total 5,000 out," Raab told Sky News.

On Friday, Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said he thought there were around 100 to 150 British nationals still in the country, some of whom were willingly staying. read more

