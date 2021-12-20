UK and other nations express grave concern after Hong Kong elections

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand expressed grave concern over erosion of democracy in Hong Kong in a joint statement issued on Monday following Legislative Council elections in the former British province. read more

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State, noting the outcome of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, express our grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region’s electoral system," the statement said.

Reporting by William James; editing by James Davey

