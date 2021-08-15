Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM Boris Johnson intervenes over visas for Afghan students -The Guardian

Britain's Prime Minister Borris Johnson speaks during his visit to the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry, Britain July 15, 2021. David Rose/Pool via REUTERS

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised the government will try to help 35 Afghan students get visas to travel to the UK, after they were blocked by the Foreign Office from taking up British scholarships this year, The Guardian reported late on Sunday.

Johnson intervened to say efforts would be made to accelerate their visas amid fears among the students that their scholarships could make them targets of the Taliban, the report added.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

