Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asia Pacific

U.K. PM Johnson cancels trip to Japan planned for mid-February -Kyodo

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he visits RAF Valley in Anglesey, Britain January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a trip to Japan that was originally set for mid-February, news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing multiple Japanese government sources.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno denied reports that Johnson was planning to visit Japan in a regular briefing held on Monday morning.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters