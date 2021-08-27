Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK says it is in last stages of Kabul evacuations, processing ended

A member of the UK Armed Forces bumps fists with a child as he continues to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - British forces have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul's airport and processing facilities have closed, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

The effort would now focus on evacuating British nationals and others who have already been cleared to leave and are already at the airport, the ministry said.

No further people would be called forward to the airport for evacuation, it said.

"It is with deep regret that not everyone has been able to be evacuated during this process," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace later told Sky News television that Thursday's attack at the airport, which killed 85 people including 13 U.S. soldiers, had not sped up Britain's timetable for ending the evacuation operation.

He said the threat of further attacks would grow as the operation neared its conclusion.

So far, Britain has evacuated more than 13,700 British nationals and Afghans, representing the second biggest airlift by the country's air force after the Berlin Airlift in 1949, the ministry said.

Myanmar will vaccinate the minority Rohingya people against the coronavirus in Rakhine state, a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday.