Asia Pacific

UK's Raab says coordination needed to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups

1 minute read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Aug 16 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need for international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups.

"Discussed the need for international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups," Raab said on Twitter, adding that a wider approach was needed to ease the plight of the Afghan people. https://bit.ly/3szSL4Z

Raab also said that U.S. and UK "priority is ensuring the safety of our nationals & those who supported our work over the last 20 years."

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

