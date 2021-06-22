Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.N. Afghanistan envoy warns of Taliban offensive

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.N. special envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on Tuesday the Taliban has taken more than 50 of 370 districts in the country since May, warning that increased conflict "means increased insecurity for many other countries, near and far."

"Those districts that have been taken surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn," Lyons told the U.N. Security Council.

