U.N. chief appoints former Kyrgyzstan president as Afghanistan envoy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (not seen) and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (not seen) in Vienna, Austria May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed a former president of Kyrgyzstan as his new special envoy for Afghanistan.

Roza Otunbayeva, who also served as foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan, replaces Deborah Lyons, who stepped down in mid-June, the United Nations said in a statement.

The humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the hardline Islamist Taliban took over a year ago as U.S.-led forces withdrew after two decades of war. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.