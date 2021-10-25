Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.N. chief appoints Singaporean as new Myanmar special envoy

1 minute read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore as his new special envoy on Myanmar, the United Nations said in a statement.

Heyzer, a former senior U.N. official, will replace Christine Schraner Burgener, who finishes up this weekend after more than three years in the role. Protests and unrest have paralyzed Myanmar since a Feb. 1 military coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:20 AM UTC

'Children are going to die', U.N. agency warns as Afghanistan verges on collapse

Millions of Afghans, including children, could die of starvation unless urgent action is taken to pull Afghanistan back from the brink of collapse, a senior United Nations official warned, calling for frozen funds to be freed for humanitarian efforts.

Asia Pacific
South Korea plots course to scrapping COVID curbs by early 2022
Asia Pacific
New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic
Asia Pacific
Australian publisher calls government on Facebook, regulator concerned
Asia Pacific
U.N. chief appoints Singaporean as new Myanmar special envoy

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore as his new special envoy on Myanmar, the United Nations said in a statement.