U.N. chief Guterres 'deeply concerned' by new North Korea law on nuclear weapons -spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news briefing in the sea port in Odesa after restarting grain export, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by North Korea's new law enshrining a right to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. read more

Guterres calls on Pyongyang to resume talks with key parties to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Dujarric told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.