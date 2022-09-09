1 minute read
U.N. chief Guterres 'deeply concerned' by new North Korea law on nuclear weapons -spokesman
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by North Korea's new law enshrining a right to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. read more
Guterres calls on Pyongyang to resume talks with key parties to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Dujarric told reporters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu;
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.