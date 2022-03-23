U.N. chief warns Afghan girls high school suspension 'deeply damaging'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, March 23 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Taliban's decision to suspend high school for girls in Afghanistan was "a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan."

"The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education," Guterres said in a statement. "I urge the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

