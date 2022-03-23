1 minute read
U.N. chief warns Afghan girls high school suspension 'deeply damaging'
UNITED NATIONS, March 23 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Taliban's decision to suspend high school for girls in Afghanistan was "a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan."
"The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education," Guterres said in a statement. "I urge the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay."
Reporting by Michelle Nichols
