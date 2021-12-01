U.N. committee decides Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed into U.N. for now

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A United Nations credentials committee on Wednesday deferred a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström, chair of the committee, told reporters.

The decision means Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s junta will not be allowed to represent their countries for now at the United Nations.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

