U.N. condemns killing of Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh

Rohingya Muslims carry the body of Mohib Ullah, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights after he has been gunned down in Kutupalang camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mushfiqul Alam

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Thursday condemned the killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate and hold the perpetrators of his shooting on Wednesday night accountable, U.N. spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told a press briefing on Thursday.

Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017. read more

(This story corrects to say U.N. spokesperson, not U.S.)

Reporting by Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.