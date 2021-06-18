U.N. decries "further chilling message" for Hong Kong media freedom

Workers prepare copies of Apple Daily newspaper at its printing facility for distribution after police raided its newsroom and arrested five executives the day before, in Hong Kong, China early June 18, 2021. REUTERS/James Pomfret

GENEVA, June 18 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong police raid at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily "sends a further chilling message for media freedom", the chief U.N. human rights spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. read more

"We call on Hong Kong authorities to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in line with the Basic Law, in particular freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the right to participate in public affairs," Rupert Colville said by email.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

