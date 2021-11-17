U.N. envoy says Islamic State now appears present in all Afghan provinces

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Khara

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the Islamic State affiliate in the country has expanded its operations and now "seems to be present in all provinces."

U.N. Special Representative Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that the Taliban's response "is worrying in that it appears to rely heavily on extrajudicial detentions and killings" of suspected Islamic State-Khorasan Province members.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.