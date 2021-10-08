Skip to main content

U.N. fears for civilians in Myanmar after army build-up

Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office voiced deep concern on Friday at what it said was a build-up of Myanmar's military deploying heavy weapons and troops in areas of the country where the internet has also been shut down.

Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokeswoman, said that it had documented intensifying attacks by the army in the past month in Chin state and other areas, with killings and burning of houses, in an apparent attempt to seek out armed resistance.

The violence and build-up have led to the office of U.N. rights boss Michelle Bachelet becoming "very alarmed and concerned that there may be a very serious attack against civilian populations," Shamdasani told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

