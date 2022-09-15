1 minute read
U.N. hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire holds
Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations welcomed on Thursday a ceasefire announced between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Reporting By Michelle Nichols; editing by Paul Grant
