U.N. human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

GENEVA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A U.N. expert on Monday said that human rights had deteriorated under the Taliban, describing a "descent towards authoritarianism" and calling for radical changes.

"The severe rollback of the rights of women and girls, reprisals targeting opponents and critics, and a clampdown on freedom of expression by the Taliban amount to a descent towards authoritarianism," Richard Bennett, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, told a Human Rights Council meeting.

The mandate to monitor human rights violations in Afghanistan was established by the Geneva-based council almost a year ago in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover last August and is now up for renewal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.