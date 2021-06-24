Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.N. humanitarian agency says 230,000 displaced in Myanmar this year

June 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations humanitarian agency said on Thursday an estimated 230,000 people have been displaced by fighting and violence in Myanmar this year and are in need of assistance.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in an update on the situation in Myanmar, said operations were ongoing but were being hindered by the insecurity in the country.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alex Richardson

