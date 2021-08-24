Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

1 minute read
1/2

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wears a face mask at a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.

Bachelet urged the U.N. Human Rights Council, holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she told the Geneva forum.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:03 AM UTC

U.S. scraps plan to use S.Korea, Japan military bases for Afghan refugees -sources

The United States has decided against the idea of using its largest overseas military bases in South Korea and Japan to house Afghan refugees temporarily, two sources with close knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Asia Pacific
UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions
Asia Pacific
New Zealand COVID-19 Delta outbreak spreading rapidly as cases jump
Asia Pacific
Philippines' Duterte agrees to run as vice president in 2022
Asia Pacific
Pakistan gets $2.75 bln in COVID-19 support funds from IMF