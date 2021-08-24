UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wears a face mask at a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.

Bachelet urged the U.N. Human Rights Council, holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she told the Geneva forum.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge

