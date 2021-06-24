Asia Pacific
U.N. rights chief says HK security law prompts media self-censorship
HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that Hong Kong's new national security law was leading journalists to "self-censor" to avoid clashing with "vaguely formulated offences".
Bachelet was speaking via video link at the 2021 Society of Publishers in Asia press awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. Her remarks were pre-recorded.
