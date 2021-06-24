Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.N. rights chief says HK security law prompts media self-censorship

1 minute read

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that Hong Kong's new national security law was leading journalists to "self-censor" to avoid clashing with "vaguely formulated offences".

Bachelet was speaking via video link at the 2021 Society of Publishers in Asia press awards ceremony held in Hong Kong. Her remarks were pre-recorded.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:39 AM UTCHong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown.

Asia PacificEmperor 'appears concerned' about COVID-19 spread by Games, says steward
Asia PacificHeartbreak in newsroom as Apple Daily bids farewell to Hong Kong
Asia PacificNew troubles for Thai leader amid virus surge, fresh protests
Asia PacificHong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears