Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

UN rights commissioner urges intensified diplomacy on Myanmar

1 minute read

The United Nations High Commissoner on Human Rights on Friday warned of worsening violence in Myanmar and encouraged a stronger diplomatic effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other "influential states".

"There appear to be no efforts towards de-escalation but rather a build-up of troops in key areas, contrary to the commitments the military made to ASEAN to cease the violence," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:15 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE China's attacks on 'foreign forces' threaten Hong Kong's global standing -top U.S. envoy

The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong said the imposition of a new national security law had created an "atmosphere of coercion" that threatens both the city's freedoms and its standing as an international business hub.

Asia PacificJapan city uses tsunami lessons for COVID-19 vaccinations
Asia PacificJapan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders
Asia PacificS.Korea conservatives pick upstart to retake presidential office
Asia PacificNew Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw