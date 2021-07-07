Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

UN rights expert calls for sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector

1 minute read

GENEVA, July 7 (Reuters) - A United Nations human rights investigator called on states on Wednesday to impose economic sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector to cripple the junta that took power five months ago.

Thomas Andrews, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said that no state had imposed any sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector, although some had slapped them on military-controlled enterprises and revenue from gems, timber and mining.

"Oil- and gas-sector revenues are a financial lifeline for the junta and are estimated to be close to what is needed for the junta to maintain the security forces that are keeping them in power. They should be stopped," Andrews told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:39 PM UTCAs lockdown bites, Malaysians hoist white flags in plea for help

When Malaysian mother Hadijah Neamat was struggling to cope during the coronavirus lockdown, she hung a scrap of white cloth outside her window in a plea for help.

Asia PacificCOVID infections imperil Indonesia's vaccinated health workers, and hospitals
Asia PacificSingapore omits Sinovac shots from COVID-19 vaccination tally
Asia PacificPhilippines' Duterte 'seriously thinking' about VP race
Asia PacificNational records as good as gold for Afghan sprinters in Tokyo