Asia Pacific

U.N. Security Council calls for talks to create new Afghan government

The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council called for the establishment, through negotiations, of a new government in Afghanistan that is "united, inclusive and representative, including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

The 15-member body, which met to discuss Afghanistan on Monday, also called for an immediate end to hostilities and human rights abuses and for all parties to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

