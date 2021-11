U.N. Security Council urges end to Myanmar violence

The sun shines behind the United Nations Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council expressed deep concern on Wednesday over an escalation of violence across Myanmar and in a rare statement, agreed by the 15-members, called for an immediate end to fighting and for the military to exercise utmost restraint.

The statement comes amid reports of a buildup of heavy weapons and troops in Chin state, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup.

