Asia Pacific

U.N. starts moving some staff out of Afghanistan

1 minute read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Wednesday it started moving up to 100 international staff out of Afghanistan to work from Kazakhstan, but stressed it is "committed to staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need."

"This is a temporary measure intended to enable the U.N. to keep delivering assistance to the people of Afghanistan with a minimum disruption, while at the same time reducing reducing the risk to U.N. personnel," U.N. spokesman Stephane Durjarric said.

The United Nations has about 300 international staff and 3,000 national staff in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

