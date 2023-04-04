UN tells Afghan staff not to work for 48 hours - UN sources















UNITED NATIONS/KABUL, April 4 (Reuters) - The United Nations has told all Afghan staff not to report to work in Afghanistan for 48 hours for security reasons while it seeks additional information from the Taliban authorities about a ban on Afghan women working for the world body, U.N. sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols at UN and Charlotte Greenfield in Kabul











