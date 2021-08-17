Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

UNICEF still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan

1 minute read

A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. children's agency is still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control and is quite hopeful for cooperation with Taliban representatives, the UNICEF field operations chief for the country said on Tuesday.

"We have ongoing discussions, we are quite optimistic based on those discussions. We have not a single issue with the Taliban in those field offices," Mustapha Ben Messaoud,

UNICEF's chief of field operations in Afghanistan, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Emma Farge, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:52 AM UTC

Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos

The head of Afghanistan's central bank has fled Kabul, questioned the loyalty of Afghan security forces and blamed President Ashraf Ghani and his inexperienced advisors for the country's swift and chaotic fall to the Taliban.

Asia Pacific
China holds assault drills near Taiwan after 'provocations'
Asia Pacific
Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Lam tells solicitors' group to stay out of politics
Asia Pacific
Greece says cannot become gateway to EU for fleeing Afghans

Greece cannot become a gateway into the European Union for Afghans fleeing the escalating conflict in their homeland, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Tuesday, calling for a common EU response to the crisis.