Unified approach needed to deal with COVID-19, says AirAsia Group CEO

WELLINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Governments around the world need to look at unified approaches to managing COVID-19, the Group Chief Executive of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd (AIRA.KL) Tony Fernandes said at the APEC CEO Summit.

Fernandes said leaders in the Asia-Pacific region were being "over-sensitive" with COVID-19 and needed to be braver and more standardised in dealing with the pandemic.

