United States condemns "heinous execution" by Myanmar military regime

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday condemned the execution of political activists and elected officials in Myanmar and called the military government to immediately cease the violence.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the Burmese military regime’s heinous execution of pro-democracy activists and elected leaders," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement.

"We call on the regime to immediately cease the violence, release those they have unjustly detained, and allow for a peaceful return to democracy in accordance with the wishes of the people of Burma."

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra

