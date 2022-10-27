URGENT ASEAN reaffirms 'five-point consensus' peace deal on Myanmar - chair















Oct 27 (Reuters) - ASEAN's chair Cambodia said in a statement on Thursday that a meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar reaffirmed the importance and relevance of a peace agreement known as the five-point consensus.

Foreign ministers and representatives from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations who met in Jakarta agreed the bloc should be "even more determined" to bring about a peaceful solution there as soon as possible.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.