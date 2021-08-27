Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers 366.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 366,838,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 437,567,285 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 365,767,674 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 26 out of 434,582,185 doses delivered.

The agency said 203,475,192 people had received at least one dose while 172,646,952 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 732,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

