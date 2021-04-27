Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificU.S. Afghan envoy pledges to press for women's involvement in peace talks

Reuters
1 minute read

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration would press for "meaningful participation" for women and minorities in ongoing peace talks.

As Biden prepares to withdraw U.S. forces by Sept. 11, Khalilzad said in prepared remarks for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing the administration is working to preserve civil rights and impressing upon the Taliban there will be severe consequences to civil war, with the cooperation of neighboring countries and other U.S. partners.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:04 PM UTCFighting erupts in Myanmar; junta to ‘consider’ ASEAN plan

Ethnic minority Karen insurgents attacked a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border on Tuesday in some of the most intense clashes since a military coup nearly three months ago threw the country into crisis.

Asia PacificAs U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women
Asia PacificU.S. Afghan envoy pledges to press for women's involvement in peace talks

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration would press for "meaningful participation" for women and minorities in ongoing peace talks.

Asia PacificKazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine
Asia PacificYouths in black: Myanmar protesters train to fight junta