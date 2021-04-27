The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration would press for "meaningful participation" for women and minorities in ongoing peace talks.

As Biden prepares to withdraw U.S. forces by Sept. 11, Khalilzad said in prepared remarks for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing the administration is working to preserve civil rights and impressing upon the Taliban there will be severe consequences to civil war, with the cooperation of neighboring countries and other U.S. partners.

