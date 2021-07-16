Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

U.S., Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan create platform for regional cooperation

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan formed a new diplomatic platform to support peace and stability in Afghanistan and foster regional trade and business ties, the State Department said Friday as U.S. troops continue their planned withdrawal from the country.

"The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing," it said in a statement. The parties agreed to meet in coming months.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:59 AM UTCPhilippines tightens curbs after detecting first local cases of Delta variant

The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta variant, prompting authorities to reimpose stricter coronavirus measures in some areas as health experts sought bans on social gatherings.

Asia PacificS.Korea weighs tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificWorld leaders dial in as New Zealand hosts special APEC meeting on pandemic
Asia PacificAnalysis: 'Shuttle Diplomacy Gone Bad': How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
Asia PacificRussia says it wants to help start Afghan peace talks as fighting rages