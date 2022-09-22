U.S. announces over $170 mln in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya Muslims

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, including those outside the country such as in Bangladesh, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"With this new funding, our total assistance in response to the Rohingya Refugee Crisis has reached nearly $1.9 billion since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to safety in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh," Blinken said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.