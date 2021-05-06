Skip to main content

Asia PacificU.S. approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman, who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, stands in front of a closed gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to unavailability of the supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from India because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the department said family members of U.S. government employees could voluntarily leave India.

A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks, creating a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for patients. read more

The State Department has advised Americans not to travel to India and said those wishing to depart should take advantage of available commercial transportation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · May 5, 2021 · 7:39 PM UTCSome 200 rights groups push for U.N. arms embargo on Myanmar

More than 200 civil society groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, called on the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar to help protect civilians peacefully protesting a military coup.

Asia PacificAustralia races to trace source of COVID-19 mystery case in Sydney
Asia PacificThai ruling thwarts opposition bid to disqualify minister over drugs link
Asia PacificFaced with climate challenges, Vietnamese rice farmers switch to shrimp
Asia PacificMalaysia imposes restrictions in capital as virus cases rise