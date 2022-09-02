1 minute read
U.S. approves potential $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The package of potential arms sales also includes contractor logistics support for a surveillance radar program, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Porter
