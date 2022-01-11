Asia Pacific
U.S. assisting 'few dozen' citizens and families to depart Afghanistan -State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The United States is currently working with a few dozen U.S. citizens and their families in Afghanistan who have identified themselves as prepared to depart and have the necessary travel documents, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Leslie Adler
